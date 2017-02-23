Newsvine

HumanRights4All

 

About MBA PSY Consultant Articles: 2 Seeds: 1449 Comments: 34 Since: Jul 2010

#Iranian #Woman says her Deportation will be a Death Sentence #RoghayehAzizi #StopDeportingAzizi @CanadaFP #Iran

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by HumanRights4All View Original Article: CTV News Montreal
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:20 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Deporting is violation of international refugee law.

Clip from article:

"An Iranian woman facing deportation says she fears her life is in danger if she returns to her native country.

Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh is being held in the immigration detention centre in Laval ahead of her scheduled deportation on Feb. 28.

Before arriving in Canada five years ago, Mirmahaleh had been imprisoned in Iran for three years for her political activism." [to read more, click on the link)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor