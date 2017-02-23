Iranian #Woman says her Deportation will be a Death Sentence #RoghayehAzizi #StopDeportingAzizi @CanadaFP #Iran

Deporting #RoghayehAzizi is violation of international refugee law. #StopDeportingAzizi @CanadaFP #Iran

Clip from article:

"An Iranian woman facing deportation says she fears her life is in danger if she returns to her native country.

Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh is being held in the immigration detention centre in Laval ahead of her scheduled deportation on Feb. 28.

Before arriving in Canada five years ago, Mirmahaleh had been imprisoned in Iran for three years for her political activism." [to read more, click on the link)