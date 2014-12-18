Syria's luckiest amputees | Middle East Eye

clip from article

Motherless, brotherless and with two broken legs, 12-year-old Brahim doesn’t yet know how lucky he is.

When a bomb landed on Brahim’s home in Ghouta, near Damascus, his mother and three brothers were killed instantly. Brahim’s father scooped up his broken, bleeding son, leapt into the car and bolted for the Jordanian border where the unconscious boy was transferred to ambulance and despatched to a nearby hospital.

Multiple operations later, Brahim’s shattered legs are healing at a donation-funded Amman recovery centre for war-wounded Syrians. He requires additional surgeries but his prognosis, says a doctor, is good. He was lucky.

And he was - three times over - lucky to make it to Jordan, lucky to be admitted to hospital, luckier still to have somewhere safe to heal. Increasingly, others are not so fortunate.

