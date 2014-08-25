ISIS "Betrayal to Muslims in killing them as well as the Prophet Muhammad -Peace+Blessings of Allah"

#ISIS "I get it, we might have friends over there, we might feel let down here, we might be outraged with the west, Britain, Canada, Australia, America for great reasons, isolated from our parents, families, society, imans, schools, politicians capitalism fucking sucks. The IS videos might of been the first time we've seen a place that looks like home with people smiling laughing, working together doing donuts in tanks on the street, shooting guns. We read the tweets, see victory, a cause, a purpose, find a culture we feel we've lost make friends online and rally for the cause. Something like a light within ourselves we've long let go. It's romantic, it looks like a place we should be, a fight we should be having across new frontiers with our long lost brothers and sisters, but it's not, it's betrayal. Betrayal to Muslims in killing them as well as to the Prophet Muhammad -Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon him he teaches us to be tolerant of other religions which IS is not doing. Betrayal to Allah The Most Beneficent, The Most Merciful in taking lives without trials, torturing and executing prisoners when we are taught to feed clothe and release them. Betrayal to the people that worked very hard, invested in us to keep us AWAY from war. Just because IS commits atrocities with smiling faces does not make them less vile. If I can realize this surely you can lift your veil and realize this as well So to IS I personally said "An Islamic State would be great...as soon as someone makes one. This is not our way this is Barbaric Thug State." You may be like me at one point ready to fight to the death to persecute without pity, for a religion whose creed we do not fully understand in a language we can't speak.(I did not even know alcohol was halal). I've had talks a few times with other people supporting and considering IS who aren't very versed in our culture and when we work through IS VS the Quran IS is always far in the wrong in their actions. Let's stop deriding and traducing our values. Let's stop presenting our history as a hateful chronicle of racism and exploitation. Let's be proud of our achievements let's work towards more. Let's actually READ our Quran's and learn to spell the word properly before we persecute others for not following it, actually let's cut that last sentence and do what's right in our hearts and leave others to their own vices but stop supporting IS. Talk to people in your life that KNOW about The Quaran and IS before you consider them an option in your heart." Cut and pasted from article below: I get it - 383f8465 http://tny.cz/383f8465