A true story of three brothers of Burma : #Buddhism, #Islam& #Christianity

I would like to express three brothers true story of Burma in socio-religious point of view, representing Myitta for Buddhism, Nyein Chan for Islam and Garunar for Christianity. Myitta means compassion, Nyein Chan means peace and Garunar means kindness in Burmese language.

Before I write the story of three brothers, I would like to explain briefly how these three brothers came into Burma and what did they do.

Every human race is like a tree which has its roots or seeds in the past and its fruits or results in the future. Until 11th century AD, there were Upper Myanmar and Arakan kingdom, separately existed in Burma. It is not easy to know exactly about pre-historic era, to collect detail information of ancient Burma, investigation of anthropologists, sociologist, geologists, historians, linguistic scholars and archeologists is essential for certain investigations.

There were waves of migration into Burma before Buddhism was founded. Geographically, first migration was Indo-Aryans who believed in Brahmanism, physically Indian features, established kingdom in Arakan.

The first historically recorded inhabitants of Upper Burma were Mon, who settled in the Irrawaddy Delta and along the Gulf of Martaban in 6th century BC, flourishing cultural and economic links with India. First Mon king, Rajadhirat, an Indian feature with an Indian name, established first kingdom named Suvarnabhumi, which means golden land in Indian language.

From 1st century AD, the Pyus settled in central Burma; Pyu had built towns in Srikksetra, Maingmaw, Veikthano( come from Vishnu , an Hindu god). Up to 9th century AD, the only main group dominated in Burma and Arakan, were Indo-Arayan. When Brahmanism was popular in Indian sub-continent, people who lived in Burma and Arakan believed in Brahmanism , when Hinduism developed in Indian sub-continent, it reached into Arakan and Burma through missionaries. Buddhism was introduced into Burma by King Asoka’s missionaries in 300 BC. Until 9th AD, India featured people who believed in Brahmanism, universal spirit, Hinduism and Buddhism, lived in Arakan and Burma. We can see hundreds of Indian type historical monuments which remain stand till now. When Islam was rapidly spreading in Middle East and South west Asia, Muslim introduced their faith to the people of Arakan , and central Burma , through trading. These traders built Badar Mukaam along the coastline as guest house and Mosque.

In the 9th century, a Chinese scholar ,Fan Chuo wrote (Manchu: Book of the Southern Barbarians) about Nanzhao and colorful ethnography of its tribes who were mostly simple fold, goat herds, and shepherd , in the process of drifting south ward , over the rugged mountains and into the blistering plain of central Burma. In 832, Nanzhao destroyed the city of Thanlin, a Pyu city-state, while he made invasion into Burma. Tibeto-Burman groups started mixing with original Indo-Aryan.

In 849, Bagan was founded as a fortified settlement, 200 years later , Began became the center of a great kingdom. In 1044, Anawratha (Aniruddha ,an Indian name) seized the throne as a teenager after falling his cousin in single combat. He unified the Irrawaddy valley under a single sovereign and created a kingdom that matched fairly close the borders of Burma today.

In thirteenth century, Burma was under control of Mongolian King’s distant authority of Xanadu and Peking. During that period, many mongoloids settled down in Burma. In 16th century AD, King Bayinnaung built second Burmese Empire and trade with neighboring countries developed, especially Arabs , Portuguese , British, French, and Dutch trading were established in Burma in 17th century AD.

Hsinbyusin, Alaungpaya's son , invaded Siam and destroyed Ayuthia in 1767. His brother, Bodawpaya, conquered Arakan and eradicated Arakanese Kingdom. Burma became British colony after three Anglo-Burmese wars, in 1824, 1852, and 1885. During colonial period, Christian missionary groups reached every corner of Burma, helped poor and sick people, many missionary people died because of malaria in Shan State, Kayin State, Chin and Kachin State. No missionary people forced local Burmese people to convert Buddhism or Islam or Christian in Burma. Most of the Kayin, Kachin, Chin and Shan people became Christians because of kindness offered by missionary groups. No Christian foreigners came and settled here; local ethnic people converted Muslims and Christians freely.

During Second World War, Thakin Aung San, Father of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, formed Thirty Comrades, went secretly to Japan to ask help and training for removing British from Burma but Japanese were ruthless. On July 19, 1947, General Aung San and six cabinets including Muslim U Razak and his security Yebaw Ko Htwe were assassinated.

General Aung San was sincere, honest, and just person who respected equal right for all ethnic groups of Burma. The main reason of assassination was ultra-nationalism and racism. There were people like notorious dictator, Ne Win and Buddhist racist, U Nu near General Aung San. In a meeting, some ultra-nationalists opposed U Razak being in the cabinet but 10 monks from Mandalay threatened that “If U Razak was not appointed as a Minister in the cabinet because of religion, Islam, we would protest nation-wide. “General Aung San went around the country to grantee equal right for every ethnic group; he went to Akyab (Sittwe) and promised Rohingya for equal right in 1946.

After independence, when some ultra-nationalists refused providing equal right based on religion, a peaceful demonstration by Kerens all over the country was staged on February 11, 1948, in which over 400,000 Kerens took part. The banners carried in the procession contained four slogans, namely: Give the Karen State at once, show the Barman one kyat and the Karen one kyat, we do not want communal strife and we do not want civil war.

Three brothers; Myitta, Nyein Chan and Garunar said:

We three brothers have five essential principles: respect, compassion, refraining from what is evil, security, and abandonment of lawlessness and obedience to the law. The beauties of belief, truth, light, flowers, spirit, forms, affection, justice, and compassion of all three brothers differ from one another.

We know that various writers had an influence on the writing of their Scriptures. These writers re-ordered their Scriptures at different times and changed original essence of their religions. Despite their Scriptures being changed by men, they have in part preserved the original true basics of belief.

If God had so willed, He would have made us a single people, but His plan is to test us in what He has given us; so we need to strive as in a race in all virtues. The goal of ours is all to God; it is He who show us the truth of the matters in which we dispute.

The first essential thing for our peaceful coexistence is mutual acceptance of the existence of the all religions, steps may be taken after the differences are mutually known, recognized and accepted. Even if it is not easy on our ears, it is still extremely constructive. Understanding God's wishes and commands, and putting forward joint values, and realizing mankind's happiness is only possible in that way.

To serve the happiness of mankind, the persons whose moral values serve not only the members of one religion but the members of all religions, they should be supported in unlimited fashions and strengthened in whatever way possible; everything is subject to change and development. As we advance in age, we have to develop our knowledge and find new ways. If we take up a position on the side of justice in the world and against injustice, we could do many things so that good should dominate in the world. We have to bury the mistakes and errors of the past in the past and turn our eyes to the future. For the problems of the world are gradually growing and becoming more complicated; we can only solve these problems together.

One day, three brothers had a discussion as follow:

Myitta: Principle of mine is compassion; I came into existence because of caste system, a discriminatory system of India. Discrimination is not my attitude, whoever has that attitude, is not one of us.

Brahma Sahampati descended from the heavens and, having worshiped the Blessed One, said: "Alas! the world must perish, should the Holy One, the Tathagata, decide not to teach the Dharma. Be merciful to those that struggle; have compassion upon the sufferers; pity the creatures that are hopelessly entangled in the snares of sorrow. There are some beings that are almost free from the dust of worldliness. If they hear not the doctrine preached, they will be lost. But if they hear it, they will believe and be saved."

Preach the doctrine which is glorious in the beginning, glorious in the middle, and glorious in the end, in the spirit as well as in the letter. We reach the immortal path only by continuous acts of kindliness and we perfect our souls by compassion and charity."

The Buddha said: "He who deserves punishment must be punished, and he who is worthy of favor must be favored. Yet at the same time, Buddha taught to do no injury to any living being but to be full of love and kindness. These injunctions are not contradictory, for whosoever must be punished for the crimes which he has committed, suffers his injury not through the ill-will of the judge but on account of his evildoing. He who has cast away ill-will; he dwells with a heart free from ill-will; cherishing love and compassion toward all living beings, he cleanses his heart from ill-will.

Nyein Chan: My root is peace, whenever I greet someone I say “Peace be upon you”. Peace and peacemaking are my tradition as part and parcel of human development. According to me, ideal society is “the house of peace” called Dar as-Salam.

There was a golden era of mine in which justice, abundance, well-being, security, peace, and brotherhood prevailed among humanity. Whoever met it experienced love, self-sacrifice, tolerance, compassion, mercy, and loyalty, and saved the World from chaos, injustice, and moral collapse.

Although Buddhists are building monasteries and pagodas in every corner of our country, building Christians churches and Mosques are forbidden. There is fear that the Christians and Muslims may enter among the Buddhists and cause harm. We certainly have no such intention at all.

We have many joint values which bring us closer to one another: religiousness, right, neighbors’ rights, solidarity, helping the needy, looking after the poor and the sick, members of the family loving, respecting, and being tied to one another, hospitality, etc. Compassion has a large place in our religion.

Wherever there is a war and starvation in the world, we are compelled to work without looking at people's religion and color in order to find solutions. However, the joint values of Buddhists, Muslims and Christians must not remain only in the field of social aids; we should strive to win back the ultra-nationalists to peaceful coexistence by living our religions together in model fashions.

There is no compulsion in religion. We should be living examples to people who are distant from religions by living as we believe. Rather than trying to remove the differences between our religions, we should co-operate in thought over shared matters.

For the Qur'an combines in itself the virtues of all the previous books and the essentials of all the previous religions; non-Muslims should possess the same rights as Muslims in Islamic countries, so that non-Muslim states should behave towards Muslims in the same way.

Garunar: Jesus came on Earth for the salvation of humanity. I love everyone because my Bible says; love is of God, and everyone who has love is a child of God and has knowledge of God.

No man has ever seen God: if we have love for one another, God is in us and his love is made complete in us. If a man says, I have love for God, and have hate for his brother, his words are false: for how is the man who has no love for his brother whom he has seen, able to have love for God whom he has not seen? There is no fear in love: true love has no room for fear, because where fear is, there is pain; and he who is not free from fear is not complete in love. We still have faith, hope, love, these three; and the greatest of these is love.

If a man has this world's goods, and sees that his brother is in need, and keeps his heart shut against his brother, how is it possible for the love of God to be in him? Let this be my last word, brothers; be glad; be complete; be comforted; be of the same mind; be at peace with one another: and the God of love and peace will be with you.

We can establish friendship in political, social, and economic fields without harming religious beliefs.

Religious differences can be accepted to a degree that causes no harm to living together. However, minorities interfering from the point of view of religion in the government and constitution of a state are in every respect outside this question.

We should conduct "competing in good works", and especially the joint struggle against irreligion, comes before securing unity and forming a single community.

While carrying out this service, no religion should take a path saying, "Only I am right." This partnership is something much higher than the mutual tolerance, everyone has right to say “my religion is best” but no one should say “only my religion is the best”. Therefore, we Christians willingly open up our churches for Buddhists and Muslims to perform their worship in. If this action of ours affords strength to our joint struggle against irreligion, why should we not perform our worship jointly?

Ultra-nationalists, racists, Nazis of Burma accuse that Christians and Muslims are foreigners, invaders and enemies of Burma. Burmese notorious dictator, Ne Win nationalized all properties of foreigners, some of the Christians and Muslims in 1962, and drove all foreigners out of the country. Dictator Ne Win, then, divided the country seven divisions and seven states, established discriminatory laws and policies, started persecution and genocidal plans against Rohingya, Christians and Muslims of Burma.

Sincerely,

