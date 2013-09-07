Support US Action to Stop Chemical Weapons in Syria (Petition at link)

clipped from petition:

Petition Statement:

We stand with President Obama, our democratic allies, and members of both parties in supporting direct US action to stop chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

1) Bashar al-Assad's forces have used chemical weapons to target and kill innocent civilians. The evidence is clear and has been verified by the US, UK, France, NATO and other allies.

2) The US must act now to prevent and deter the use and proliferation of chemical weapons, and degrade the Assad regime’s capacity to carry out future chemical weapons attacks against civilians.

3) The request is NOT for an open-ended intervention. The request is NOT for US boots on the ground.

4) The US simply cannot allow rogue regimes to use chemical weapons. Most of the victims of the August 21 attack were women and children. They suffered from asphyxiation, muscle spasms, excessive salivating, and myosis. And now families are torn apart, and civilians across the country and the region are living in fear of poison gas attacks.

5) Who will stand up for these victims? And for these civilians living in fear? Russia will not help, as they have blocked even vague statements from the UN condemning chemical weapons.

6) Allowing the status quo to continue will allow Assad, and any terrorists who get their hands on chemical weapons, to use them again, knowing that the US has stepped down from its responsibility to protect against them.

7) The people of Syria need a chance at democracy - not chemistry. And whether or not you believe US action will help the war -- we believe it will -- you must stand up for the value of life and the urgency of stopping the use and proliferation of chemical weapons in Syria.

Petition Background

Over the last two and a half years my friends and their families in Syria have been displaced, killed or forced to flee Syria as a result of a massive violent campaign by the Assad Regime which uses aircraft, missiles, tanks, "barrel bombs" and now chemical weapons to terrorize and bomb those who rose up in peaceful protest demanding a free and democratic Syria. I want my friends and their families to be able to return home and rebuild Syria, but this is impossible without an end to the reign of terror being conducted by the Assad Regime against innocent civilians across the country.

