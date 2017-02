kafranbel: a message to the US congress #Syria #ChemicalWeapons

Clipped from video description: URGENT!!#WORLD!! @StateDept @BarackObama @IntlCrimCourt @UN #ThePplOfSyria have an #IMPORTANT #MESSAGE4U:"Putting people first has always been America's secret weapon. It's the way we've kept the spirit of our revolution alive 'a spirit that drives us to dream and dare, and take great risks for a greater good.`

Ronald Reagan

PLEASE

JUST HEAR US OUT AND READ THIS WELL

GET US OUT OF THIS HELL

THE US STRIKE IS NOT A WAR

THIS IS A CURE

IT WILL SAVE OUR SOULS THAT

ASSAD HAS BEEN KILLING EVERYDAY

EVERY NIGHT THERE IS SHELLING, BOMBING. AND SHOOTINGS

AND I PROMISE YOU IT IS NOT THE FIRST OR LAST TIME HE WILL BE USING CHEMICAL WEAPONS AGAINST US, AGAINST WOMEN, AGAINST CHILDREN

BUT YOU SHOULD FEEL ASHAMED BECAUSE YOU CAN SAVE OUR LIVES BUT YOU NEVER WANT TO TRY

IF YOU REALLY ARE AGAINST THE WAR.........

IF YOU HAVE ANY HUMANITY IN YOU....

YOU HAVE TO SUPPORT THE US TRIKE AGAINST ASSAD

WE ONLY ASKED FOR FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY

IS THAT REALLY MUCH?

IS THAT A CRIME?

WE JUST WANTED

TO LIVE LIKE HUMANS IN DIGNITY

BUT HE KILLED US

HE SHELLED, BOMBED, AND MASSACRED ONE AFTER ANOTHER

GENOCIDE AFTER ANOTHER

THE WOUNDED ARE CRYING.....

AND THE REST ARE DYING

BUT HE CANT KILL OUR DREAM

YOU HAVE TO SAY YES

YES FOR THE US STRIKE AGAINST ASSAD

YOU WILL BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE

HIT ASSAD DOWN! LET SYRIA SHINE!

" THE ULTIMATE TRAGEDY IS NOT THE OPPRESSION AND CRUELTY BY THE BAD PEOPLE, BUT THE SILENCE OVER THAT BY THE GOOD PEOPLE`

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Published on Sep 6, 2013

kafranbel: a message to the US congress " support the US strikes" important - YouTube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSHKJaWleXs