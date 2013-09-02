Save Syria: The Intervention of the USA in Syria

clip from article: Today August 27, i opened my computer and watched the news as i normally do, i am in shock, desperate and in great anger. How is it possible that we live in the 21st century, where communication is literally a click away and the world is still unaware of the situation in Syria. Today, the Syrian government led by Bashar Al-Assad used Sarin gas, also known as a chemical weapon against their own people. Hundreds if not thousands have been affected directly and indirectly (dead or in near death state).

And i wonder, Where is the worlds attention right now? Clearly not on the problems that are meant to be addressed.

I am not Syrian, but i live in Mexico and i wish the best to the civilians on that corner of the world, but the incident that took place these last days are just a small peak of what war can really be.

The reality to this problem is not only signing this petition to promote the USAs intervention, but to create conciousness about the world.

If you support Syria and its transition to real democracy in the 21st century then sign this petition. The goal here is to get enough votes, we might be alone in our ideals but by spreading the word we grow and become stronger. We our represented by a government whos duty is to meet the peoples request, by signing we are enforcing our rights as citizens.

I believe in a sovereign Syria, free from any authoritarian regime. And in the circumstances weve seen these past days, our only guarentee for real change is the intervention of the USA in Syria.

Save Syria:The Intervention od the USA in Syria [Please read more and SIGN PETITION AT LINK! Thank You!]