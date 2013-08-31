Assad regime killed 1,429, including 426 children, in Syrian gas attack, US says - NYPOST.com

clip from article:

The Obama administration unveiled its indictment of Bashar al-Assad’s regime yesterday, showing the world newly declassified intelligence files that revealed how Syria slaughtered at least 1,429 of its own people — including 426 children — with poison gas.

Stung by charges that the United States is moving too boldly, too fast and largely alone to punish Assad, officials disclosed that three days before the Aug. 21 attack, Syrian chemical-weapons experts were near the target site, warning regime backers to put on gas masks.

Secretary of State John Kerry laid out the administration’s case like a prosecutor, calling Assad a “thug and a murderer,” while the White House sent reporters copies of a four-page intelligence assessment of the attack.

“We know that for three days before the attack, the Syrian regime’s chemical-weapons personnel were on the ground in the area, making preparations,” Kerry said.

“We know where the rockets were launched from and at what time. We know where they landed and when. We know rockets came only from regime-controlled areas and went only to opposition-controlled or contested neighborhoods,” he added.

