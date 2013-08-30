Newsvine

HumanRights4All

 

About MBA PSY Consultant Articles: 2 Seeds: 1449 Comments: 34 Since: Jul 2010

U.S.: 'High confidence' that Syria chemical attack killed 1,429 - CNN.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by HumanRights4All View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Aug 30, 2013 11:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

clip from article: U.S. intelligence report assessed with "high confidence" that Syria's government planned and launched last week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 1,400 people, Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday in releasing details intended to muster support at home and abroad for a military response.

Citing evidence including video footage of children and other victims lying dead with no visible wounds, Kerry said such "indiscriminate, inconceivable horror of chemical weapons" is what Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "did to his own people."

Kerry's statement and the release of the declassified intelligence report came as President Barack Obama's administration faced rising resistance to a military strike against the Syrian regime in response to its use of banned chemical weapons.

[read more at link]

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor