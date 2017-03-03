Petition · Help Save the People of #WadiBarada, #Syria · Change.org

Please help save the lives of 100,000 civilians living in the Wadi Barada area by signing this petition and demanding that the international community enforce the ceasefire agreement, as well as allow international aid into the community to provide the residents of Wadi Barada with food and medicine. Your signature could help save thousands of lives.

***Update: Russian officials attempting to assess the damage of the water spring in Wadi Barada and negotiate peace talks have been DENIED access into the valley by Hezbollah militia for two consecutive days. In the meantime, a Hezbollah sniper shot another 7 year old boy (see photo above), and let other children in the valley die by not allowing them to receive the appropriate medical attention. Help us save Wadi Barada!

